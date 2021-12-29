Bringing home the bacon tops new California laws in 2022

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voter-approved rules kicking in Jan. 1 have prompted concerns about possible shortages of bacon and other pork products, amid last-minute calls to delay the new regulations. Even in progressive California, that’s the headline-grabber. It’s among a host of other legislation designed to safeguard employees from warehouse retailers like Amazon, shield those seeking abortions, protect protesters from police, spare children from gender influence in store displays, and further ease criminal penalties to reduce mass incarceration. Several new laws are the first of their kind in the nation. They are among hundreds of new laws also addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments.