Ethiopia passes law to start national dialogue commission

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have approved a bill to establish a commission for national dialogue, amid international pressure for negotiations to end the 13-month conflict in the Tigray region. The Federal Parliamentary Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor on Wednesday with 287 votes for, 13 votes against and one abstention. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has promised to create such a commission to establish a common ground on contentious issues. The commission, however, will not at this stage engage with the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front or the Oromo Liberation Army, both of which are fighting the federal army and have been declared terrorist organizations by the government of the East African nation.