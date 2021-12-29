Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley dies

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley has died. She was 70. Worley later became chair of the Alabama Democratic Party and served from 2013 until she lost a power struggle in 2019. Her death was confirmed by her friend and long-time coworker and political ally Joe Reed. Reed said hospital officials informed him this morning of her passing. A retired school teacher, Worley was elected secretary of state in 2002. She served one term. Before running for political office, Worley twice served as president of the Alabama Education Association.