Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won’t resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend. The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. Holmes is charged with 11 felony counts accusing her of misleading investors and patients about the effectiveness of Theranos’ blood-testing technology.