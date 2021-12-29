Indonesia allows boat with 120 Rohingya refugees to land

By YAYAN ZAMZAMI

Associated Press

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have decided to allow a boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims to land after drifting for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh. An official says the decision was made because of the severe conditions experienced by the passengers, who are overwhelmingly women and children. Local authorities had earlier said they would push the boat back to international waters despite calls from the United Nations refugee agency and human rights groups that it be allowed to land. The UNHCR says the vessel is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine, and has been floating in the open sea in harsh weather and may be at risk of capsizing.