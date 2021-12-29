Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian near fence

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli and three Palestinians were wounded in the first exchange of fire in months on the Gaza frontier. Earlier Wednesday, Israel had announced measures aimed at improving life in the occupied West Bank after a rare meeting of top Israeli and Palestinian officials. Israel has taken steps in recent months it says are aimed at easing tensions, even as attacks by Israeli settlers and Palestinians have been on the rise. The Israeli military said a civilian was lightly wounded by gunfire from Gaza, and that it responded with tank fire at military positions manned by the Hamas militant group. Gaza health officials say three Palestinians were wounded.