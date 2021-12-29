NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take oath at Times Square

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York police captain Eric Adams will take his oath office in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, to become only the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city. The mayor-elect announced on Wednesday that he would hold his swearing-in ceremony at Times Square shortly after midnight, right after the traditional ball drop and amid thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers. Adams will helm a city of 8.8 million people who had been led for the past eight years by fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio. The pandemic cast uncertainty in his inauguration earlier this month, as infection rates surged.