NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take oath in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York police captain Eric Adams will take his oath of office in Times Square in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, becoming the second Black mayor of the nation’s most populous city. The mayor-elect announced Wednesday he’ll hold his swearing-in ceremony shortly after the traditional midnight ball drop and amid thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers. Adams will helm a city of 8.8 million people who had been led for the past eight years by fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio. The pandemic cast uncertainty over Adams’ inauguration earlier this month, as infection rates surged.