SD committee investigating AG subpoena crash investigators

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have subpoenaed law enforcement officials and crash investigation documents as they weigh whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct in a fatal car crash. After meeting behind closed doors in executive session for two days, a House committee unanimously approved the subpoenas in a brief public session Tuesday. The attorney general pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in a crash that killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway in September 2020 when Ravnsborg struck him with his car.