Stocks barely higher on Wall Street, led by retailers, tech

The Associated Press

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 slightly above the record closing high it set on Monday. Technology companies like Western Digital were solidly higher, along with retailers like Kroger and Target. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.52%. With three trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019.