Suit: Missouri shooting range made Muslim woman remove hijab

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

A federal lawsuit alleges that a Missouri firearms store and gun range refused to let a Muslim woman use a shooting range unless she removed her hijab. A Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization and an Independence law firm filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit, alleging the gun range’s dress code discriminates against Muslim women who wear the religious head covering. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Rania Barakat, who went to the gun range on Jan. 1. The lawsuit contends Frontier Justice enforces its dress code to discriminate against Muslims. Store officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.