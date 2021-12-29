WHO chief worried about ‘tsunami’ of omicron, delta cases

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he’s worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 combining to produce a “tsunami” of cases. Two years after the coronavirus first emerged, top officials with the U.N. health agency cautioned Wednesday that it’s still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that omicron, the latest variant, leads to milder disease. And after 92 of the WHO’s 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of this year, the agency’s chief urged everyone to make a “new year’s resolution” to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries’ populations by the beginning of July.