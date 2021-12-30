2 Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver have been ordered to evacuated because of wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. Louisville’s 21,000 residents were told to evacuate Thursday after the 13,000 people in Superior were ordered to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver. A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 also was shut down because of fire. A blaze northwest of Superior was one of several that started in the area as winds gusted up to 105 mph.