Authorities: Guardians killed Alaska boy after mom’s death

Authorities say a 2-year-old Alaska boy has been killed by guardians months after his mother’s death at the hands of her husband. Authorities determined Steven Melovidov and Sophie Myers-Melovidov will be arraigned Thursday. They are being held without bail and it’s not clear if they have attorneys. Troopers say the boy was flown from St. Paul Island to the Anchorage area hospital earlier this month with a serious head injury and later died. The couple became the boy’s guardians in October after his mother’s September death. The mother’s husband, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was indicted in her death. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.