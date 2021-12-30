Chinese officials promise groceries for lockdown residents

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese officials are promising steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic. The Commerce Ministry says it has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure adequate supplies of everyday necessities. State broadcaster CCTV showed building staff assembling free grocery deliveries for the residents of an apartment complex in Xi’an. Still, some people complained in comments below the segment shared on a social media platform that they have not received the same deliveries in their communities. Many worried if they will be able to obtain fresh vegetables and meat.