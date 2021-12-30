Colorado town evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Residents of a northern Colorado town have bene ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a fire that has spread northwest of town. Superior is about 20 miles northwest of Denver. A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of the fire. It’s one of several blazes that started in the area as winds have gusted up to 105 mph.