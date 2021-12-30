Group: Sudanese forces fire at anti-coup rally; 4 killed

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying against the October military coup. A Sudanese medical group says at least four protesters were killed in the violence. The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities took place in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and that many demonstrators were wounded. It was the latest in near-daily demonstrations across Sudan over the Oct. 25 military takeover that upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy. Besides Khartoum and Omdurman, there were also protests in other parts of the country, including the provinces of Kassala and West Darfur, and the coastal city of Port Sudan.