Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet have been charged with sedition and denied bail. It comes one day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended the raid on Stand News amid a wider crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city, telling reporters that inciting people could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on authorities to release the detainees. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said her country was deeply concerned about the arrests, which included singer Denise Ho, a Canadian citizen and activist.