Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space

By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says Tehran has launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear if any object entered orbit. The state TV report on Thursday did not say when the launch was conducted or what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal. Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States. However, officials were silent on whether the launched objects had actually reached orbit. Iran’s space program has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion.