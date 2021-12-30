Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of the jury that convicted Minnesota police officer Kim Potter of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright says jurors felt she made an honest mistake when she drew her firearm instead of her Taser, but that she was still responsible for his death. The juror spoke with KARE-TV reporter Lou Raguse on the condition of anonymity due to what the station described as the “public animosity” surrounding the case. In the story published Wednesday, the juror said no one felt Potter was a racist or meant to kill Wright, but that doesn’t mean she was above the law. The juror also said deliberations grew heated at times and that nearly every juror cried at some point.