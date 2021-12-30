Mom: Daughter mistaken for intruder by father, fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family’s Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder. Authorities say the mother called 911 after the shooting in Columbus around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated. In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for Janae Hairston to wake up. The daughter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. No charges have been filed.