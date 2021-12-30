Police: 6 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The killings came during a surge in the government’s offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Police say the fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there. They say six militants were killed in the two incidents. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at a hospital.