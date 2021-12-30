Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies

The Associated Press

Stocks were modestly higher in early trading Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The market was lifted by companies that rely on consumer spending as well as energy and materials companies. Travel and leisure companies rose, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival and Wynn Resorts. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000 last week. Meanwhile the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, a gauge of manufacturing and economic activity, came in at a better-than-expected reading of 63.1 for December.