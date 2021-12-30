Tiger fatally shot after biting arm of man near enclosure

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that grabbed the arm of a man who was either feeding or petting the animal near its enclosure at a Florida zoo. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area. The man works for a third-party cleaning service. News outlets report that the 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died. The zoo will remain closed on Thursday. Investigators say the man breached a barrier fence and put his arm through the fence surrounding the tiger enclosure.