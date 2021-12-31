‘A hell of a year’: GOP eyes big 2022, but weaknesses remain

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — This time last year, the Republican Party was hitting bottom. The GOP had already lost the presidency and the House. Soon, Republicans would squander their Senate majority and watch as thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. But what a difference 12 months make. Today, a resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The GOP’s confidence is fueled by President Joe Biden’s underwhelming poll numbers, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation. And the GOP has history on its side when it comes to the 2022 midterm elections.