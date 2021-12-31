Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor after ball drop

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams is New York City’s new mayor after the Democrat was sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation’s largest city rung in the new year. The 61-year-old Adams faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic. He took office Saturday as the city grapples with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president. He has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than predecessor Bill de Blasio but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done.”