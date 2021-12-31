Israel: Palestinian shot, wounded during alleged stabbing

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says troops shot and seriously wounded a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack. It said the alleged attacker exited a car at a junction on Friday and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the man, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition. The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens. Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks.