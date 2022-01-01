Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Early Sunday video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying over. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties. The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed the militant Islamic group for any violence emanating from the territory it controls. It was not clear whether the rockets Saturday were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea.