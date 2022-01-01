Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire

By BRITTANY PETERSON and EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, dozens more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area northwest of Denver. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. He said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at one location. Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.