Biden’s words on voting rights meet call to action after 1/6

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden only rarely talks about last January’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the conspiratorial lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Likewise, Biden has prioritized other matters ahead of voting rights — a matter that directly relates to the Capitol violence and election lie. All of this has emboldened some Republicans to push still more efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and backing insurrectionists for elected office. White House officials say the president believes the most effective way to combat election denialism is to focus on showing that government can work.