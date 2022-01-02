Bus with mourners veers off Nepal highway, killing 7

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus has veered off a mountain highway in Nepal, leaving at least seven dead and about a dozen injured. A government administrator says the bus was carrying mourners who were transporting the body of a relative back to their village. The bus had 35 people people on board when it drove off a mountain near Laguwa village, some 190 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu. Police and villagers rushed to the scene to pull out survivors and recover the bodies soon after the crash on Sunday morning. At least 13 were reported injured. The cause of the accident was not known but mountain roads are generally covered with heavy fog in the morning, causing poor visibility.