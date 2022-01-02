Chelsea takes a stand, pioneers end to all-seater EPL games

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — For the first time since top-tier English soccer stadiums were ordered to be all-seater in 1994, thousands of Chelsea supporters have been able to legally stand again at a Premier League match without being ordered to sit. Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium was the pioneer as trials began with the visit of Liverpool with what’s called “safe standing” in two stands. It would have been hard to keep fans off their feet as Chelsea conjured up a comeback to draw 2-2 with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scoring in a high-intensity clash with Liverpool.