Fire ravages Cape Town seat of South Africa’s Parliament

By ANDREW MELDRUM and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are battling a major blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament complex. The country’s minister of public works and infrastructure said Sunday’s fire started on the third floor of a building that houses offices and has spread to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament sits. She said the flames had reached the National Assembly chambers and some of the ceilings had collapsed. Security guards first reported the fire at around 6 a.m. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and many high-ranking politicians were in Cape Town for the funeral service of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The funeral took place Saturday at a cathedral about a block away from the Parliament precinct.