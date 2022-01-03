Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian media are reporting that President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a Sao Paulo hospital with a suspected intestinal obstruction. Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star. Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains. Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.