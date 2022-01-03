British PM: Health service under strain, but no new measures

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is suggesting there will be no tightening of measures to slow the current surge in coronavirus infections, in spite of the country’s healthcare system remaining under strain for weeks. The highly transmissible omicron variant has sent Britain’s daily new caseload soaring over Christmas and the New Year, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales only on Sunday. Johnson said on Monday that the pressure “on our hospitals is going to be considerable in the course the next couple of weeks, and maybe more.”