Cambodia activist briefly detained after protest in shackles

By SOPHENG CHEANG and JERRY HARMER

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian security forces have briefly detained a Cambodian-American lawyer who is a prominent rights activist as she walked barefoot near the prime minister’s residence in the capital of Phnom Penh. Theary Seng was on her way to a court hearing on Tuesday and was livestreaming her progress via social media when a number of uniformed men surrounded her and blocked her way. The well-known activist was wearing a prison-style orange outfit and Khmer Rouge-era ankle shackles. She was released, shortly afterwards, and arrived at Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the resumption of her trial on treason charges. She was still wearing the orange outfit, but court officials asked her to remove the ankle shackles. Theary Seng is an outspoken critic of long-ruling Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.