Cries in dark trigger migrant search in sea off Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescue services are searching off the country’s southeast coast for 10 migrants missing at sea, after a passing vessel heard cries during the night from people in the water. Emergency crews pulled 16 survivors and three bodies from the Mediterranean Sea after one small migrant boat sank and another took on water. The search with helicopters and rescue boats began after a vessel in the area reported cries for help. The Spanish government says more than 36,300 migrants reached Spain by sea last year up to Nov. 30. That was an increase of 1.4% on the same period in 2020.