Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:11 AM

Fire reignites at South Africa’s Parliament in Cape Town

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s main Parliament chamber has been completely destroyed in a fire and the blaze has flared up again at the 130-year-old complex of historic buildings. Firefighters were sent back to the Parliament precinct in the center of Cape Town to try and extinguish flames that re-appeared on the roof of the main Parliament building late Monday afternoon. The fire, which started around 6 a.m. Sunday, had been largely contained earlier Monday. Still a mystery is the role of a man who has been arrested and is being questioned by police in connection with the fire. The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content