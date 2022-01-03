Fire reignites at South Africa’s Parliament in Cape Town

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s main Parliament chamber has been completely destroyed in a fire and the blaze has flared up again at the 130-year-old complex of historic buildings. Firefighters were sent back to the Parliament precinct in the center of Cape Town to try and extinguish flames that re-appeared on the roof of the main Parliament building late Monday afternoon. The fire, which started around 6 a.m. Sunday, had been largely contained earlier Monday. Still a mystery is the role of a man who has been arrested and is being questioned by police in connection with the fire. The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday.