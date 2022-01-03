Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked. Holmes remained seated and expressed no emotion as the verdicts were ready. Her partner Billy Evans likewise remained still.