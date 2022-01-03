Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

By THOMAS PEIPERT and BRITTANY PETERSON

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Investigators looking for the cause of the Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes have narrowed their search to a sparsely populated neighborhood near Boulder. Authorities say it’s the same area where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on the day the fire began. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says authorities don’t know whether the burning shed started the larger fire or whether it caught fire as a result of other flames. Meanwhile, teams continued searching Monday for two people who were still missing, and survivors sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to find whatever was left.