Little time to rule as N. Carolina remapping trial begins

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A fast-moving redistricting trial over North Carolina’s new congressional and legislative maps has started. Three state trial judges began hearing evidence Monday from lawyers for plaintiffs in lawsuits that allege district boundaries approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in November are tainted by extreme partisanship and racial bias that favor the GOP. Republicans say the lines are lawful, crafted using a transparent process that avoided racial and partisan data. The state Supreme Court told the judges to rule by Jan. 11. Appeals are expected to follow. This year’s primary already has been delayed from March to May while these lawsuits are heard.