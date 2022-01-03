New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’ up close

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Rembrandt van Rijn’s iconic and huge painting “The Night Watch” is now also a supersized museum photo delivered right to your laptop in unsurpassed detail. The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum on Monday put on its digital portal what it called “the most detailed photograph of any artwork,” ready for assessment by scientists and art lovers alike. It is expected to draw widespread interest especially since the museum is closed because of coronavirus measures. Apart from simply showing the dazzling detail, it will also help researchers restore the work and assess its aging process over time.