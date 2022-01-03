NY governor seek term limits, ban on officials’ extra income

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New York to impose term limits on her office and other statewide elected officials and ban them from earning an outside income. Those changes are an implicit rebuke of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. Hochul is a Democrat who took office in August after Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations. She issued a statement Monday saying the proposals are aimed at restoring trust and integrity in state government. Cuomo, a Democrat, was elected to a third term in 2018 but resigned before finishing. The state ethics commission is seeking to have him turn over income from his book on leadership.