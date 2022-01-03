Prosecutor: Woman admitted shooting off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND (AP) — A city prosecutor says an 18-year-old woman told investigators that she shot an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Tamara McLoyd made her first court appearance Monday on aggravated murder charges in Friday’s fatal shooting of 25-year-old Shane Bartek. A judge set her bond at $5 million and told her to get an attorney. Records indicate that Bartek, a Cleveland officer since 2019, was shot twice in the back as he struggled with an assailant. McLoyd is also charged in an unrelated armed robbery at a Cleveland restaurant in November. Bartek had been a Cleveland police officer since 2019.