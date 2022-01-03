School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

The Associated Press

A winter storm is blowing into the nation’s capital, closing government offices and schools. Fierce winds with as much as 10 inches of snow is forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. local time on Monday. Travel is expected to be hazardous and more than 500,000 customers are without power. More than half the flights were delayed or cancelled Monday morning at Washington’s three major airports. The snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.