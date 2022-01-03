Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:28 AM

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper. The assaults Monday show the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general. All three coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Iraq. The events highlight tensions in the Middle East, which has been roiled by then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from a deal aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear program. As talks continue in Vienna to try to resuscitate the accord, Iran remains able to apply pressure from outside of the negotiations.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content