Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Teachers have found themselves on the front lines of the culture wars as the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol arrives. With shouting crowds at school board meetings and political action committees investing millions in races to elect conservative candidates, talking to students about what happened is increasingly fraught. Now, they’re being left to decide how — or whether — to teach their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division. And the lessons sometimes vary based on whether they are in a red state or a blue state.