Yemen rebels seize UAE ship; hackers hit Israeli newspaper

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they seized an Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea and hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper, the latest signs of Mideast tensions. The hackers, who did not immediately identify themselves, replaced the Jerusalem Post’s web content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program. The hacking came on the anniversary Monday of the 2020 killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hacking. The seizure of the vessel by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels is latest assault in the Red Sea, a crucial route for international trade and energy shipments.