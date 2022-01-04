Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks have slipped after technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in South Korea, Australia and China, while Japanese shares were little changed. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to pre-pandemic levels in Tokyo, where booster shots have barely gotten started. Slumping technology stocks left the S&P 500 slightly lower on Wall Street, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies marked another record high.