Australia sees another jump in virus cases, hospitalizations

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is experiencing rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations and long queues at testing centers as it continues to battle the rapid spread of the virus in most states. The country recorded more than 64,000 cases Wednesday, up from 47,000 a day earlier. Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually with the national cabinet — the leaders of Australia’s states and territories — to discuss how to respond to almost daily records in new cases and rising pressure on hospitals. Morrison faces increasing calls to make rapid antigen tests available free in some cases to relieve pressure on PCR testing centers. New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, saw a record 35,054 new cases on Wednesday.